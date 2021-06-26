One Vehicle Accident Sends Two to Hospital

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at approximately 1:50 pm Deputy JR Weaver was dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident near the Big Hill Holiness Church in Morrill, KY. According to the accident report, Michael Huff, 61, of Tyner, KY was driving a silver/aluminum 2013 Chevrolet Silverado travelling south on US HWY 421. Huff told Deputy Weaver that the vehicle abruptly started veering toward the left shoulder of the road (possibly due to a steering failure). The vehicle continued veering until it collided with a ditch line on the left side of the roadway.