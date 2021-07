Although COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, Virginia public health officials are warning that we are not out of the woods yet. “I think it’s absolutely something to celebrate that we have vaccinated 70 percent of Virginia adults with at least one dose. I think it has certainly contributed to where we are right now, which is seeing some of the lowest cases of COVID that we have at any point with this pandemic,” Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator said.