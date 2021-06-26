Cancel
NBA

Hawks ‘absolutely’ hope it’s called if Giannis exceeds free-throw time limit

By Sarah K. Spencer
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 15 days ago
The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo exceeded the free-throw time limit twice on his final trip to the line in Game 1 on Wednesday, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, when calls and no-calls are reviewed. Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine has gotten more and more attention throughout the playoffs, with...

