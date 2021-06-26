Hawks ‘absolutely’ hope it’s called if Giannis exceeds free-throw time limit

In a way, modern technology has turned all sports fans into pedants. Watching sports is supposed to be visceral and kinetic and emotional—you scream when you are happy, you scream when you are mad, you lose your mind whatever happens, that’s the point—but the level of granular detail available today can make it feel like you are watching the game in some sort of lab somewhere, combing through data and poring over microbes. We have known what “safe” and “goal” and “a catch” were for our entire lives, simply by looking at them, but now, when we can slow everything down frame by frame, we can talk ourselves out of anything.Common sense says, “that’s a catch” or “that’s not a foul.” But in the age of replay, countless angles, and electronic sensors, the only way to keep order is to be a stickler on every single rule, down to the most absurd level. Replay has transformed us all into hall monitors.