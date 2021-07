The Mets recalled Szapucki from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. One of the organization's higher-ranked pitching prospects, Szapucki has a 4.41 ERA through 34.2 innings at Triple-A this season after allowing at least three runs in three consecutive outings. The lefty is built up as a starter, so he'll likely temporarily fill the fifth spot in the Mets' rotation, which had been occupied by Jerad Eickhoff, who was demoted in a corresponding move. He likely won't be around for long -- just until Marcus Stroman (bereavement) is ready to return.