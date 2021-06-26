Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Viral Pokemon Art Imagines Classic Ash Designs in New Anime Style

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne awesome Pokemon fan has gone viral for imagining what Ash Ketchum's classic designs from over the years would look in the newest anime series, Pokemon Journeys! Although fans outside of Japan are currently waiting for the next entry of the anime franchise to officially hit shores, Pokemon Journeys has continued to air new episodes at a weekly schedule that continue Ash Ketchum and Goh's journey through the various areas of the Pokemon world. The series has only gotten even more nostalgic recently as some major fan favorites from the anime's past have made returns to the anime in some form.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Art#Classic Ash#Lukasthadeuart#The Pokemon Company#Cerise Laboratory#Valdezology#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
News Break
Arts
News Break
Pokemon
Related
ComicsComicBook

Akame ga Kill Cosplay Brings Esdeath Back to Life

One Akame ga Kill! fan has brought the fan favorite Esdeath back to life through some awesome cosplay! If you are even curious about anime these days, it's likely you have heard about Akame ga Kill! in one way or another. The original manga series from Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro ended its original run back in 2016 (before branching out with sequels and spin-offs), but the franchise enjoyed quite a bit of popularity during its debut back in 2014. In fact, the anime's probably the most well known version of it thanks to word of mouth alone.
ComicsComicBook

Record of Ragnarok Cosplay Highlights the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite

One awesome Record of Ragnarok cosplay has given the spotlight to the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a pretty big cult hit among manga fans, and now many more are beginning to see why as the series has officially made its anime debut with Netflix. Recently debuting on the streaming service, anime fans have begun to see how its exaggerated world pits humanity's legends against gods from across all kinds of theologies. This means the series is full of all kinds of character designs as well.
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon Bead Cushions Feature Pikachu, Slowpoke, and Piplup

The Pokemon Company will release bead cushions and mascots of Pikachu, Slowpoke, and Piplup on July 1, 2021. They will appear in physical locations starting July 3. The three Pokemon are slightly stylized and much rounder than their in-game or anime counterparts, and they are filled with beads that make them fun to squeeze. Currently, the Pokemon bead cushions will only ship in Japan. [Thanks, Game Watch!]
ComicsComicBook

Record of Ragnarok's Animation Has Anime Fans Bewildered

Record of Ragnarok has been one of those manga series that fans have been dying to see animated, with the action-packed series pitting humanity against the gods to determine the future of the Earth, but it seems as if the recent Netflix release has animation that is leaving many viewers perplexed. During one of the biggest battles, fans noticed that the animation in the animated series looks akin to still images rather than containing fluid motions, leaving many fans believing that Netflix's latest adaptation isn't able to capture the spirit of the manga from which it was based.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Unveils Complete Manga Box Set

Ironically, Demon Slayer's continued success with its anime and feature-length movie is adapting a series that has already come to a close in the pages of its manga, and fans will have the opportunity to buy a complete box set of the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge. With the second season set to arrive later this year, continuing the events that were laid out during the adventures of the Mugen Train, we imagine that the popularity of what has become one of Shonen Jump's biggest franchises will continue to grow as the anime attempts to cap off the story of Tanjiro and company.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Will Pokemon Unite be Free?

Pokemon Unite is scheduled to launch in this summer and players can access it on the Nintendo Switch or on their mobile devices. Pokemon fans can look forward to five-on-five team battle brawls, as well as utilizing popular Pokemon during Unite Battles. Pokemon Unite can be downloaded for free. However,...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pokémon: The anime ‘Pokémon Travel’ already has a premiere date on Netflix

The Pokémon Company has announced that Netflix will offer the season 23 from Pokémon, Pokémon Travel, in full as of this July 1, 2021. Lovers of the Pokémon animated series who have followed Ash’s adventures during the seasons of Sun and moon they will be able to continue the plot in just a few days from any device as long as we are subscribed to the service.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 3

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations expansion will remake iconic cards like Base Set Charizard

The 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise has brought many wonders and delights, ranging from a Katy Perry music video to the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl later this year. Next up for the 25th anniversary, The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Trading Card Game: Celebrations, a TCG expansion with a release date of Oct. 8, 2021. The Celebrations expansion will showcase artwork and game mechanics spanning the whole life of the TCG, and it will include remakes of 25 iconic Pokémon cards, such as Base Set Charizard, Umbreon – Star, and Tapu Lele-GX. More generally, each booster pack will contain “four uniquely designed cards—all with foil treatments and a 25th anniversary logo.”
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Most Expensive Pokemon Card Ever Is Getting A Rerelease

No "Pokémon" card can touch the popularity (or price tag) of the original Base Set Charizard, and now, this superstar card's story has entered a whole new chapter. Today, the Pokémon Company announced an upcoming reissue of the card set to release this October as part of the "Celebrations" collection. The collection will include "close remakes" of the cards as they originally appeared, right down to the holographic artwork. Not surprisingly, this exciting news is part of the continued celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Pokémon."
Comicsnintendosoup.com

Legend Of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Anime Revealed

An anime adaptation of Legend of Mana is on the way!. During the Mana series 30th anniversary live stream, Square Enix revealed the TV anime Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal. It will be produced by Warner Bros. Japan and animated by Graphinica in collaboration with Yokohama Animation Lab. A release date has yet to be revealed.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix's Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho Set Photo Reveals First Look at Yusuke

A new set photo has reportedly revealed the first look at Yusuke Urameshi in the upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series coming to Netflix! Yoshihiro Togashi's original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series is held in high regard by many action fans. Not long ago celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the series still ranks high on many "Best of" lists. With many of the classics returning in some form with a sequel or reboot production, fans have begun to wonder when we would see another form of Yu Yu Hakusho. We got our answer from Netflix.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball GT Art Imagines Super Saiyan 4 Gohan

Dragon Ball Grand Tour might not be thought of as one of the greatest entries in the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama, but it introduced the world to a transformation that remains a fan-favorite to this day in the ape-like form known as Super Saiyan 4. While Goku and Vegeta were the only Saiyans in the outside of continuity series to achieve this unique transformation, one fan artist has imagined what Gohan might have looked like if he was also able to tap into the power of the Saiyans and grow some red fur to accompany the power boost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy