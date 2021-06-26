Viral Pokemon Art Imagines Classic Ash Designs in New Anime Style
One awesome Pokemon fan has gone viral for imagining what Ash Ketchum's classic designs from over the years would look in the newest anime series, Pokemon Journeys! Although fans outside of Japan are currently waiting for the next entry of the anime franchise to officially hit shores, Pokemon Journeys has continued to air new episodes at a weekly schedule that continue Ash Ketchum and Goh's journey through the various areas of the Pokemon world. The series has only gotten even more nostalgic recently as some major fan favorites from the anime's past have made returns to the anime in some form.comicbook.com