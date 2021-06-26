Severe Weather Statement issued for Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harvey; Marion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HARVEY AND SOUTHERN MARION COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central, central and east central Kansas.