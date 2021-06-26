Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crosby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN CROSBY COUNTY At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of White River Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crosbyton and Caprock. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov