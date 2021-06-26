Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Do not drive into areas where blowing dust restricts visibility. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN BEAVER...EASTERN TEXAS AND NORTH CENTRAL OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Boyd, or 12 miles west of Beaver, moving east at 40 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Additionally, blowing dust and dangerously low visibilities are occurring with this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage and power outages are likely. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Turpin, Floris, Bryans Corner, Baker, Adams and Boyd. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH