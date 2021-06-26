Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooper County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Howard, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cooper; Howard; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHERN COOPER, HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN SALINE COUNTIES At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 85 and 100...and near mile marker 102...and between mile markers 104 and 114. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saline County, MO
Cars
Howard County, MO
Cars
County
Cooper County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
County
Saline County, MO
County
Howard County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Cooper Howard#Howard And Southeastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared for large hail and damaging winds and avoid driving through this storm. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 456 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highway 93 about 18 miles north of Wikieup, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Mohave County near Highway 93 between mile marker 100 and mile marker 110. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Stoddard County, MOweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Stoddard A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STODDARD COUNTY At 833 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Essex, or near Dexter, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Morehouse. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Avoid driving through this storm if possible. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 429 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Wild Cow Campground, or 21 miles north of Wikieup, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Mohave County near Highway 93 between mile markers 100 and 105. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Madrid County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Madrid by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: New Madrid A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEW MADRID COUNTY At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Matthews, or near Sikeston, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. Spotters reported a rotating wall cloud in the area. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Matthews. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Charlotte; DeSoto; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southwestern DeSoto County in south central Florida East central Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Charlotte County Airport, or 8 miles northeast of Punta Gorda, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Lake Suzy, Solana, Charlotte County Airport, Harbour Heights, Charlotte Park, Cleveland, Fort Ogden and Charlotte Harbor. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 521 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huachuca City, or 12 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca and Parker Canyon Lake. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 48 and 52. Route 83 between mile markers 4 and 5. Route 90 between mile markers 309 and 319. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 PM MST. * At 850 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 16 miles north of San Isidro, or 24 miles northeast of Sells, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central Pima County, including the following locations... Sil Nakya and Queens Well. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN...PHELPS KEARNEY...GOSPER...NORTHERN FURNAS AND NORTHERN HARLAN COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Heartwell to near Loomis to 6 miles south of Eustis. Movement was south at 45 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Holdrege and Norman around 255 PM CDT. Atlanta around 300 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Arapahoe, Campbell, Holbrook, Ragan and Huntley.
Douglas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas; Sarpy; Saunders; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR WESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE...SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...SARPY SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...DOUGLAS AND SOUTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 206 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fort Calhoun to Omaha to 6 miles northwest of Ashland, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Omaha around 210 PM CDT. Ashland and Millard around 215 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include La Vista, Ralston, Papillion, Council Bluffs, Bellevue and Offutt AFB. People attending Omaha Country Club should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 201 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Perkinsville, or 24 miles northeast of Chino Valley, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai and Coconino Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Rogers County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Central Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pawhuska... Pawnee Skiatook... Collinsville Hominy... Chelsea Fairfax... Barnsdall Oologah... Ramona Wynona... Ochelata Foyil... Ralston Avant... Talala Vera... Blackburn New Alluwe... Skedee Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Rogers County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Central Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pawhuska... Pawnee Skiatook... Collinsville Hominy... Chelsea Fairfax... Barnsdall Oologah... Ramona Wynona... Ochelata Foyil... Ralston Avant... Talala Vera... Blackburn New Alluwe... Skedee Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MST SATURDAY FOR PINAL COUNTY At 1159 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain of up to 1.5 inches over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World. Mineral Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 630 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Childs Power Plant to near Jakes Corner to 14 miles northeast of Claypool, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oxbow Estates, Jakes Corner, Gisela, Horseshoe Reservoir, Childs Power Plant, Rye, Deer Creek, Rose Creek Campground and Reynolds Creek Group Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 630 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Childs Power Plant to near Jakes Corner to 14 miles northeast of Claypool, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oxbow Estates, Jakes Corner, Gisela, Horseshoe Reservoir, Childs Power Plant, Rye, Deer Creek, Rose Creek Campground and Reynolds Creek Group Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 506 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dairy Springs Campground to Happy Jack, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Stoneman Lake and Happy Jack. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 630 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Childs Power Plant to near Jakes Corner to 14 miles northeast of Claypool, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oxbow Estates, Jakes Corner, Gisela, Horseshoe Reservoir, Childs Power Plant, Rye, Deer Creek, Rose Creek Campground and Reynolds Creek Group Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Tulsa County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tulsa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Central Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pawhuska... Pawnee Skiatook... Collinsville Hominy... Chelsea Fairfax... Barnsdall Oologah... Ramona Wynona... Ochelata Foyil... Ralston Avant... Talala Vera... Blackburn New Alluwe... Skedee Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pawnee County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pawnee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Central Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pawhuska... Pawnee Skiatook... Collinsville Hominy... Chelsea Fairfax... Barnsdall Oologah... Ramona Wynona... Ochelata Foyil... Ralston Avant... Talala Vera... Blackburn New Alluwe... Skedee Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... South Coffeyville Copan... Delaware Lenapah... Wann Foraker... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Hulah... Okesa Osage Hills State Park... Bigheart Sunset Lake... Pearsonia Wah Sha She State Park Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy