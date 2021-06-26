Flash Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Howard, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cooper; Howard; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHERN COOPER, HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN SALINE COUNTIES At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 85 and 100...and near mile marker 102...and between mile markers 104 and 114. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov