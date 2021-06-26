Special Weather Statement issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN THOMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Levant, moving southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Thomas and southwestern Rawlins Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov