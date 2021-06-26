Framing Britney Spears director Samantha Stark reacts to pop star's testimony: 'This felt so powerful'
Britney Spears made one of the most astonishing appearances of her illustrious career this week - in court. The pop icon, who has been living under a legal conservatorship since 2008, delivered devastating testimony at the latest hearing (which she attended remotely) in her ongoing case, alleging a long list of abuses she has suffered under the guardianship and pleading with Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny for the arrangement to be terminated.ew.com