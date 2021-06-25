Former Iowan calls AG report more progress in fighting clergy abuse

SIOUX CITY — The former Iowan who pushed the Attorney General to investigate cases of priest abuse says the report just released by the AG is another positive step forward. Tim Lennon was living in Sioux City when he got involved in the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests or SNAP. “I think it’s the voice of survivors who have risen up. I was one of many who called for reform and change and investigation — because too many people had been harmed,” Lennon says.