After what definitely felt like 11 games of wandering around in the desert, the Cubs finally found their oasis. On Wednesday night, the Cubs beat the Phillies winning by a score of 8-3. Of course there is some baseball insanity in the win. Granted, the Phillies are a fairly pedestrian team and not one that seems overly capable of a four-game road sweep, even of a team that is playing just about as badly as it can possibly play. The oddity is that Zack Wheeler has been pitching like one of the best pitchers in baseball here in 2021.