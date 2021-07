Melcher-Dallas’ baseball squad came back to rout Mormon Trail Saturday, 17-7, while the softball squad split their two games in the Coal Miners’ Tournament at home. The Saints’ baseball squad fell behind 7-3 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. With a combination of patience at the plate and timely hitting, Melcher-Dallas scored 14 runs in the final two innings. Steven Krpan finished three for four with four RBIs, while Cole Metz went two for four with three RBIs. Melcher-Dallas has now won their fourth straight, putting their record at 11-10.