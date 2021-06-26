Caroline Weaver

Caroline Mary “Sis” (Anderson) Weaver, age 80, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully with her husband and granddaughter, Amber, by her side on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Springhurst Health Campus, where she was beloved by all who cared for her. She was born in Aurora, Illinois on January 8, 1941 to Charles Matheiu and Mary Ellen (Twyford) Anderson. She graduated from Scecina High School in 1958. Sis married her kind, patient, and devoted husband, Robert Eugene Weaver, on February 12, 1984 in Greenfield.