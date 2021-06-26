Cancel
What the papers say – June 26

newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vdexn_0afcSLEZ00
A collection of British newspapers (PA Archive)

The Health Secretary’s intimacy with an aide he appointed at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) leads most of the Saturday papers.

The Times has Matt Hancock “fighting” for his job, The Independent says the politician “hangs on” amid the revelations, and The Guardian reports there have been calls for him to quit over the affair.

“Cheat & liar…So PM backs him” is the headline of the Daily Mirror, with the Daily Express also saying Boris Johnson has thrown his support behind his embattled colleague, and the Daily Star summarising the situation as “Hopeless love rat backs hopeless love rat”.

Bereaved families of Covid victims have told i weekend Mr Hancock is a “hypocrite” and the PM’s failure to sack him is “a slap in the face”.

“How can he cling on?” asks the Daily Mail, alongside a photograph of Mr Hancock embracing his aide Gina Coladangelo, while The Daily Telegraph says public reaction to the affair is likely to determine the Health Secretary’s fate.

And finally to the continent, where the FT Weekend reports Spain has firmly rejected German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s effort to secure an EU-wide quarantine policy for British tourists.

