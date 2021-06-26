Flash Flood Warning issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Linn; Macon The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Linn County in north central Missouri Northern Macon County in north central Missouri * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 512 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Three to eight inches of rain has already fallen within the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Highway 142 has been closed due to flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Macon, Bevier, Bucklin, Atlanta, Callao, New Cambria, Elmer, Ethel, South Gifford, New Boston and Saint Catherine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED