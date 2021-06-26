Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linn County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Linn; Miami FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR LINN KS, SOUTHERN MIAMI, BATES, SOUTHERN CASS AND HENRY COUNTIES At 705 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, KS
County
Linn County, KS
City
Linn, KS
Linn County, KS
Cars
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Wakulla, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Wakulla; Leon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WAKULLA AND SOUTHWESTERN LEON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Midway, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crawfordville, Tallahassee, Brown House, Leon Sinks, Andrew, Hilliardville, Bethel and Helen.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared for large hail and damaging winds and avoid driving through this storm. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 456 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highway 93 about 18 miles north of Wikieup, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Mohave County near Highway 93 between mile marker 100 and mile marker 110. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Avoid driving through this storm if possible. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 429 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Wild Cow Campground, or 21 miles north of Wikieup, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Mohave County near Highway 93 between mile markers 100 and 105. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Comanche, Grady, Kiowa, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Grady; Kiowa; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washita County in western Oklahoma Northern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Grady County in central Oklahoma Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1037 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gotebo to 3 miles south of Fort Cobb to near Verden, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chickasha, Anadarko, Elgin, Carnegie, Apache, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Mountain View, Sterling, Fort Cobb, Verden, Cement, Medicine Park, Gracemont, Gotebo, Norge, Cooperton, Meers and Cloud Chief. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Butler County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Butler, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butler; Logan The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Butler County in south central Kentucky North Central Logan County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bowling Green, Plum Springs, Hadley, Sharer, Sugar Grove, Rockland, Dimple, Davis Crossroads, Barren River and Greencastle. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Stoddard A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STODDARD COUNTY At 833 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Essex, or near Dexter, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Morehouse. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Charlotte; DeSoto; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southwestern DeSoto County in south central Florida East central Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Charlotte County Airport, or 8 miles northeast of Punta Gorda, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Lake Suzy, Solana, Charlotte County Airport, Harbour Heights, Charlotte Park, Cleveland, Fort Ogden and Charlotte Harbor. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 521 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huachuca City, or 12 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca and Parker Canyon Lake. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 48 and 52. Route 83 between mile markers 4 and 5. Route 90 between mile markers 309 and 319. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Linn County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Linn, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Linn; Macon The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Linn County in north central Missouri Northern Macon County in north central Missouri * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 512 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Three to eight inches of rain has already fallen within the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Highway 142 has been closed due to flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Macon, Bevier, Bucklin, Atlanta, Callao, New Cambria, Elmer, Ethel, South Gifford, New Boston and Saint Catherine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN...PHELPS KEARNEY...GOSPER...NORTHERN FURNAS AND NORTHERN HARLAN COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Heartwell to near Loomis to 6 miles south of Eustis. Movement was south at 45 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Holdrege and Norman around 255 PM CDT. Atlanta around 300 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Arapahoe, Campbell, Holbrook, Ragan and Huntley.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:44:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Sumner. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 26.2 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water.
Douglas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas; Sarpy; Saunders; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR WESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE...SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...SARPY SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...DOUGLAS AND SOUTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 206 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fort Calhoun to Omaha to 6 miles northwest of Ashland, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Omaha around 210 PM CDT. Ashland and Millard around 215 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include La Vista, Ralston, Papillion, Council Bluffs, Bellevue and Offutt AFB. People attending Omaha Country Club should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 201 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Perkinsville, or 24 miles northeast of Chino Valley, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai and Coconino Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 630 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Childs Power Plant to near Jakes Corner to 14 miles northeast of Claypool, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oxbow Estates, Jakes Corner, Gisela, Horseshoe Reservoir, Childs Power Plant, Rye, Deer Creek, Rose Creek Campground and Reynolds Creek Group Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 630 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Childs Power Plant to near Jakes Corner to 14 miles northeast of Claypool, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oxbow Estates, Jakes Corner, Gisela, Horseshoe Reservoir, Childs Power Plant, Rye, Deer Creek, Rose Creek Campground and Reynolds Creek Group Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mccreary County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: McCreary The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central McCreary County in south central Kentucky * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 640 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parkers Lake, Greenwood and Wiborg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 506 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dairy Springs Campground to Happy Jack, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Stoneman Lake and Happy Jack. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 630 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Childs Power Plant to near Jakes Corner to 14 miles northeast of Claypool, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oxbow Estates, Jakes Corner, Gisela, Horseshoe Reservoir, Childs Power Plant, Rye, Deer Creek, Rose Creek Campground and Reynolds Creek Group Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pawnee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Central Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pawhuska... Pawnee Skiatook... Collinsville Hominy... Chelsea Fairfax... Barnsdall Oologah... Ramona Wynona... Ochelata Foyil... Ralston Avant... Talala Vera... Blackburn New Alluwe... Skedee Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy