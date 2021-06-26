Flash Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Charlotte; DeSoto; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southwestern DeSoto County in south central Florida East central Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Charlotte County Airport, or 8 miles northeast of Punta Gorda, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Lake Suzy, Solana, Charlotte County Airport, Harbour Heights, Charlotte Park, Cleveland, Fort Ogden and Charlotte Harbor. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH