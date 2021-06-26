Cancel
Bates County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR LINN KS, SOUTHERN MIAMI, BATES, SOUTHERN CASS AND HENRY COUNTIES At 705 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

