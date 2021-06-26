Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Madame X TV Series Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Keegan McGuire
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO Max is expanding their relationship with DC Comics with a series of potentially interconnected shows. Fans have already known that a Justice League Dark series was on the way, that "Constantine" is in development, and that the streaming service has plans for a miniseries called "Peacemaker," with John Cena reprising the character he played in "Suicide Squad." However, it looks like fans can add another name to the roster of DC antiheroes getting their own show.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeryl Prescott
Person
John Cena
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thr#Bad Robot#The Justice League Dark#Hbo Max Dc Comics#The Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesepicstream.com

What If..? Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Villain, Timeline, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel is really stepping up their TV series game as they venture out into an upcoming animated series What If..? and that will make you question the MCU as you know it. Here is everything you need to know from the release date, trailer, cast, plot, villain, timeline, and news for the next show after the canon series Loki and movie of Black Widow.
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Netflix’s “Free Food for Millionaires” Release Date & More – Here Is All We Know So Far

After delivering two masterpiece series, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Bridgerton”, the streaming king, Netflix is planning something massive again. The much-awaited period drama series, “Free Food for Millionaires”, based on Min Jin Lee’s famous novel is under development. Here is everything we know about the upcoming blockbuster. Netflix is gathering...
TV & VideosCNET

Um no, Black Widow isn't streaming on HBO Max, sorry

This year, all year, HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas. But this weekend's biggest release -- Marvel's Black Widow -- won't be there. Marvel movies are, of course, Disney joints, so Disney Plus is the service streaming Black Widow starting early Friday (for an extra fee).
TV SeriesPosted by
PC Gamer

The Witcher season 2 release date, cast, and everything else we know

The Witcher season 2 is almost here: It'll be on Netflix in December, two years after the first season premiered. Production of The Witcher season 2 was slowed down by Covid-19 precautions, but the Netflix show managed to wrap up filming in April 2021 and is now "deep" into post-production, with a December 17, 2021 release date.
ComicsComicBook

New Batman: The Long Halloween Special from Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale Announced

Eisner Award winning writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale are returning to the world of Batman at Halloween. DC Comics has announced that this fall will see the release of Batman: The Long Halloween Special, a new one-shot that will "continue the critically acclaimed story." In a statement, Loeb wrote: "Twenty-five years ago, Tim Sale and I set out to tell a mystery tale of how Gotham City went from crime to freaks. The result was Batman: The Long Halloween. We're thrilled to be back at DC revisiting some of our favorite characters all the while revealing that you may not know the whole story..."
ComicsIGN

Comic-Con at Home 2021: Schedule, How to Watch, and More

San Diego Comic-Con, also known as SDCC, has been postponed and will once again take the form of a digital event called Comic-Con at Home. If you’re interested in virtually attending, we have all the details below, including when it is, the full schedule, and how you can watch any and all of the panels you might be interested in.
Entertainmentdigitalspy.com

Marvel and DC will skip Comic-Con at Home

Both Marvel and DC will be skipping this year's Comic-Con at Home, Deadline has reported. Following on from its success last year, the world's most popular pop culture convention is set to return on July 23 to host another two-day virtual version of its San Diego in-person event. In an...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Puts Premier Access on Disney+ to Ultimate Test

On Friday, Disney’s “Black Widow,” its first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” becomes the next release to test the recovery of film exhibition. While “Endgame” delivered the $400 million spike seen above, 2021’s record June 25 weekend boosted by Universal’s “F9” barely surpassed the worst...
Movies/Film

‘Black Adam’ Will Introduce the DC Supervillain Group Intergang

Black Adam is bringing Dwayne Johnson into the big-screen world of DC Comics as the titular anti-hero who was granted powers by the wizard Shazam thousands of years ago. Joining him will be the superhero team known as Justice Society, but they won’t be the only DC Comics team making an appearance in the movie. According to Black Adam co-star Sarah Shahi, the supervillain team Intergang will be making their debut in Black Adam.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Steppenwolf From Zack Snyder's Justice League Comes To Prime 1 Studio

Zack Snyder's Justice League did give DC Comics fans some updated design n the DCEU relaunched film. One of the changes was an updated model for Steppenwolf that changed his entire body design into something a little more metallic. Prime 1 Studio has captured that version of Steppenwolf and brought him to life with their new Zack Snyder's Justice League 1/3 Scale Statue. Standing at over 40″ tall, the epic statue shows off the powerful Justice League villain as he wields one of the Mother Boxes as well as holding his axe. Prime 1 Studio did not hold back with the detail on this statue either, as each etching is showcased perfectly throughout his body. The statue will be a perfect collectible for any Snyder Cut fan and with his remarkable detail and size, he will be a centerpiece to any collection. The Steppenwolf 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at a whopping $1,499and set to release between November 2022 – January 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here and be on the lookout to add the Superman and Darkseid companion pieces to your collection as well.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios and DC Films will not be present at [email protected] 2021

Neither Disney’s Marvel Studios nor Warner Bros.’s DC Films will be present at [email protected] So don’t expect Eternals or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom news. DeadlineAccording to the news, companies will skip the event that will take place this month. Instead, movies like Snake Eyes and productions like Bob’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy