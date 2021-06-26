Cancel
This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular: How To Watch The Pride Concert Streaming

By Philip Sledge
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Throughout Pride Month, various streaming services have celebrated the impact of the LBGTQ+ community by showcasing the very best movies, shows, documentaries, and special events focusing its triumphs and achievements over the years. That will continue on Sunday, June 27 when Disney+ hosts This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular, a one-night virtual variety show/concert celebrating its LGBTQ+ creators, employees, and fans.

