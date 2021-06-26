Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Thousands of Utahns to be affected when pandemic aid ends

By Diego Romo
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJHCN_0afcNgT500

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will end statewide Saturday . The move is expected to impact around 28,000 Utahns.

"The important message is that unemployment insurance is going to return to its pre-pandemic levels," said Kevin Burt, Assistant Deputy Director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS).

WATCH: How much COVID-19 has cost Utah — so far

All four of the pandemic-related assistance programs will end Saturday, which was announced by Governor Spencer Cox in a townhall video posted to his Facebook page.

"One of the ones that will be ending this week is the $300 a week stimulus payment," Burt added.

Along with the stimulus, the unemployment extension for those who've exhausted state benefits, and the temporary benefits for the self-employed and gig-workers will also expire.

Even though the program expires Saturday, Burt said those on unemployment should still file for the week.

"They'll report what happened this week, that they looked for work that they didn't earn wages, that they are still able and available," he said. "Then they will be paid for unemployment insurance this week. That payment goes out next week."

READ: Pace of spending for pandemic aid? Try $43,000 every second

DWS wants to remind people that state unemployment benefits will continue, now back to their pre-pandemic rates and regulations; meaning benefits are capped at 26 weeks and those receiving benefits will be required to actively look for and apply to jobs.

"We will constantly reassess, and if you are eligible for state benefits, we will shift you back to those state benefits," Burt added.

With the fourth lowest unemployment rate in the country — at 2.7% as of May — and between 50,000 to 75,000 open positions around the state, DWS said the decision to end the federal benefits early was based on Utah's economic performance, as well as vaccine availability.

"These unemployment insurance[s] absolutely made sense early in the pandemic," Burt said. "There was business restrictions, there was a health pandemic where individuals had to stay home, the vaccine was not readily available, but the current situation in the state of Utah is certainly different."

WATCH: COVID-19 aid to small venues being doled out at a trickle

In total, 26 states are ending the benefits early, before they are set to expire in September. Most leaders in those states said the continuation of the benefits is hurting the labor market and creating a disincentive to return to work.

"I just, philosophically, don't believe that the government should be competing against the private sector to keep people out of the workforce," said Governor Cox in his May 12 town hall video posted to Facebook.

University of Utah economics professor, and labor economics specialist, Tom Maloney disagrees.

"I don't think that unemployment insurance has had a big impact on holding people out of work," Maloney said. "There's been tremendous job growth at the bottom of the wage distribution, which is not what you'd expect if you thought supplemental unemployment was holding people out because those are the people that you would expect to be attracted by that."

He added that we cannot apply typical expectations to an unprecedented economic event.

"It shouldn't be surprising that supply and demand in the labor market may not, you know, yet have met up just given the scale and the pace of this disruption," he said.

WATCH: Rent hikes are back: What can tenants do?

DWS said there are still a wide variety of state resources available to those who need help finding a job.

"We have job counselors; we have people that will help with interview and resumé writing," Burt said. "We have re-training funds to help individuals get trained into a different field if that is what they are interested in."

The department also has resources for those who need financial assistance. Including the Utah Rent Relief program, which has more than $180 million set aside, and the Home Energy Assistance Target (HEAT) program which will help pay monthly energy costs.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Labor Economics#Utahns#Dws#University Of Utah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Healthirei.com

Effects of pandemic continue to affect U.S. senior housing occupancy

Senior housing occupancy remained flat in second quarter 2021, holding at 78.7 percent, according to new NIC MAP data, powered by NIC MAP Vision. Though COVID-19 cases in senior living properties dropped significantly in the past quarter, occupancy has not turned the corner, largely due to new inventory coming online.
U.S. PoliticsToledo Blade

Public sector aid is for pandemic-related costs

Many public sector leaders around the country are in the midst of figuring out how to use a windfall of aid from the federal government. The public sector was pummeled by sundry financial stresses that resulted from the pandemic in 2020 and this year. In short, the impacts of the coronavirus were myriad. The needs are great.
Economybloomberglaw.com

Unemployment Cut-Off Suits Swipe at States’ Power to Abandon Aid

Lawsuits challenging the early end of federal enhanced unemployment benefits point to a possible limitation on state officials’ authority over their jobless aid programs—the states’ own decades-old statutes. Cases filed in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, and Texas challenge governors’ authority to end federal pandemic benefits early. Congress scheduled the federal assistance...
Economymarketplace.org

Lawsuits challenge states’ authority to cut unemployment benefits

About half of all states have cut off at least some enhanced federal unemployment benefits. That includes the extra $300 per week provided with expanded eligibility for freelancers or gig workers as well as extended benefits for the long-term unemployed — all of which were funded through the end of September.
Public HealthProvidence Business News

Health of the economy must be a priority for pandemic aid spending

The federal government continues to dole out local pandemic relief, but spending it well still relies on the sound judgment of state and municipal leaders. And that, unfortunately, means politics and the 2022 statewide elections will never be far from the decision-making. How else to explain recent decisions by Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the…
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

State delays $300 pandemic aid

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's Department of Workforce Development said Wednesday that it still hasn't decided how to continue payment of federal unemployment benefits, more than a week after a judge ruled the state must restart the extra $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers. An agency spokesperson declined to comment on if...
Economyspectrumnews1.com

Residents still struggle to receive unemployment checks amid state backlog

As a freelance photographer, Mekael Dawson has struggled through the pandemic as opportunities dried up. "In a world where people are distanced and events are all canceled and gone, that [photography] is not an option," Dawson said. With California opening back up, he’s starting to get more work, but it’s...
POTUSCNN

More jobless Americans are suing to get their pandemic unemployment benefits back

(CNN) — Jobless residents of Maryland and Texas have filed lawsuits in state courts seeking to force their governors to reinstate pandemic unemployment benefits. They join an effort begun by out-of-work Indiana residents, who have yet to see their payments restart despite a court ruling last week ordering the state to continue the benefits.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Day Late And A Dollar Short: Government Fails To Fix Covid Rent Crisis

I happened to be traveling in California when the announcement came that the state would be extending their eviction ban beyond the June 30 deadline it had set. The news about the announcement included something that news outlets and the state expressed as something really innovative: the state was going to pay unpaid rent related to Covid-19 job losses. But this isn’t news and it isn’t innovative, it should have been just plain common sense; and it shouldn’t have taken almost a year and a half after lock downs and more than 6 months after congress passed $25 billion in rental assistance. What should be news is the massive failure of government during Covid-19.
POTUSCBS News

Why some families around the U.S. got a bigger federal stimulus check

Households in Utah have received the largest stimulus checks in the third round of direct payments with an average windfall of $2,784, according to new state-level data from the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS on Tuesday said it has sent almost $390 billion in direct aid to about 164 million...
Ohio Staterestaurantbusinessonline.com

Ohio launches $100M pandemic aid program for restaurants

Restaurants in Ohio can apply for grants of up to $30,000 from the state through a $100 million aid program launched this week to offset the loss of revenues last year from dining-room shutdowns. The funds can be used for a variety of current expenses, including payroll, rent, utilities, food...
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Poll: Most Utahns agree with governor on ending extra unemployment pay

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during the PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly News Conference at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Following a May decree by Cox, pandemic-related unemployment benefits for some 24,000 workers ended over the weekend, but results from a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll show Utahns are overwhelmingly supportive of the changes. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Followinga May decree by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, pandemic-related unemployment benefits for some 24,000 workers ended over the weekend, and results from a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll show Utahns are overwhelmingly supportive of the changes.
EconomyJezebel

Cutting Unemployment Benefits Isn't Solving Anything

I marvel at politicians’ and government officials’ insistence on reinventing the wheel, so to speak, to attempt to solve a problem when a much clearer answer lies in front of them. Usually, this impulse is cruel and willfully naive, as in the case of state governments cutting federal unemployment benefits in attempts to get people back to work. Thanks to new reporting from the New York Times, we can be even more certain that, in addition to it being morally reprehensible to deny people the benefits they need during an ongoing pandemic (or, really ever), it’s also an ineffective way to make those people return to the workforce. And in fact, the states that have done so may be doing worse than those that have continued to provide residents with unemployment insurance, with respect to attracting workers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy