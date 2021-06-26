Cancel
Layton, UT

400 gallons per day wasted as Layton homes pump out water

By Erin Cox
FOX 13 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GQig_0afcNfaM00

A handful of Layton residents are seeing hundreds of gallons of water wasted every single day in the middle of a drought.

WATCH: Engineer explains how Utah water rights work during drought

In March, FOX 13 showed how residents were told their basement was flooding with groundwater .

Three months after moving in was the first time Christian Butters said his basement flooded.

"That was the beginning of our two-year water issues," said Butters.

Two years and about seven drains installed.

Butters learned that 12,000 gallons a month of wasted water were going through his pump and drains — that's more than 500,000 gallons in the past two years and 400 gallons per day.

WATCH: New city ordinance in Layton encourages water-wise landscaping

Originally, Layton City told Butters and other neighbors experiencing the same thing that it was groundwater or water from a sprinkler pipe.

Yet, when winter came around Butters said they had three inches of ice covering their sidewalks from water left outside.

"In the winter time it’s an ice rink out there," said Butters. "There are no sprinklers going on."

Multiples tests have been run on the water and Butters said fluoride was found, which is an element in clean drinking water.

"I would like the city to come to the developers to find out where the water lines are placed and do some digging to see how much water is produced in that certain area," said Butters.

WATCH: Water restrictions tightened in southern Utah

A Layton City spokesperson told FOX 13 they are trying to figure out where all of this water is coming from.

Ultimately, the role of the city is to identify any code violations, the spokesman said, and they refer to the developers for any other roles.

FOX 13 reached out to the developer, Richmond American Homes. A spokesperson responded saying they don't make public comments on these issues but take time to investigate the concerns.

