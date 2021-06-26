Victim in fatal I-15 motorcycle crash identified

DRAPER, Utah — A motorcycle rider died after an accident on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred on southbound I-15 near 14600 South around 3:20 p.m.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, two motorcyclists were riding separate bikes when the one in front ran over a piece of debris in the road. She stayed up, however.

The first rider said after hitting it, she looked back and saw her fellow biker lose control, crash into the left-side concrete barrier and go down.

The second rider, who was later identified as 56-year-old David Wagman of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, slid about 50 yards with the bike before coming to a stop in the HOV lane.

Wagman was transported to the hospital with "major head trauma," UHP says, but he was later pronounced dead.

Officials believe he was wearing a helmet, but with the face shield up.

The female rider was not sure what the debris was nor whether Wagman also hit it, but investigators have collected debris from the scene to try and determine if that was the cause.