Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan and Pitbull Come Together for New Summer Bop, ‘Where the Country Girls At?’ [Listen]

By Robyn Collins
Posted by 
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country superstar Trace Adkins has called upon fellow country star Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, for a new summer track, "Where the Country Girls At?" Released Friday (June 25), the song effortlessly mixes genres in a fun way that's still palpable to country fans who lean old school. We get the classic Adkins bass and slow drawl, the stadium energy of hip-shaking hitmaker Bryan, and the rap swag of Pitbull. The guitar-driven party anthem mirrors the good time energy of Adkins’ hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and asks a very simple question: Where are the country girls?!

bigcountry969.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Pitbull
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bop#Classic Country#Grand Ole#Opry#Downhome#California Coast#Next
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicKBOE Radio

TRACE ADKINS DROPPING GUEST-FILLED NEW ALBUM

Trace Adkins is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album “Dreamin’ Out Loud” with a brand new record. Trace is set to drop the double album, “The Way I Wanna Go,” on August 27th, with 25 new songs in honor of the anniversary. The album is Trace’s 13th studio...
Musickat943.com

Trace Adkins Explores Collaborations In New Album

Trace Adkins will release his 13th studio album, called The Way I Wanna Go, on August 27th. The project will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut LP, Dreamin’ Out Loud, and includes special guests Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’, and Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Snoop Dogg. He made the announcement in Instagram. Check it out!
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Luke Bryan’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

In 2007, Luke Bryan heard himself on the radio for the first time -- it was his single "All My Friends Say." Since then, he has acquired the attention of country fans worldwide, who just can't resist the charm of one of the genre's fun-loving guys. With more than 7...
MusicEffingham Radio

Jordan Davis Releases EP Title Track Featuring Luke Bryan

Jordan Davis is still climbing the charts with his current Top Five hit, “Amost Maybes,” but he has just released a new song called “Buy Dirt” which is a collaboration with his labelmate Luke Bryan. Jordan co-wrote the song during the pandemic, and as he tells us, it's a reminder of the things in life that really matter. “‘Buy Dirt’ is a song that came to me a couple of months into the pandemic. We couldn’t tour, music, everything was at a standstill. I came to the realization of man, all you need is your faith, your family and your friends. And music’s great and I love it and I’m happy I get to do it, but at the end of the day those are three things that I need to always keep at the top of my list, and ‘Buy Dirt’ is my kind of pledge to that.”
Syracuse, NYwnypapers.com

Luke Bryan launches 'Proud To Be Right Here Tour'

Nearly 15 months after its planned launch in May 2020, ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan began his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” on Thursday in Syracuse with special guests Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack (through Aug. 14) and DJ Rock. Runaway June will join the tour on dates after Aug. 19. The tour is slated to run through Oct. 16 with a detour in September for the return of Bryan’s “Farm Tour.”
Celebrities995qyk.com

LISTEN: Luke Bryan’s Advice For Gabby Barrett

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Gabby Barrett, Winner of the Top Country Female Artist Award poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 12: Gabby Barrettt...
MusicPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Toby Keith Keeps It ‘Old School’ in New Song Co-Written by Maren Morris [Listen]

Toby Keith's new song "Old School" is from a trio of new school songwriters. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd teamed to write his new single years ago. Brett Tyler is the third writer on the song, and on his Soundcloud page you can find a demo from 2014, with vocals cut by Hurd. The track is set for release at digital streaming providers on Friday (June 25) and will be part of Keith's next studio album this fall. He says he liked the message, but really appreciated the rap-like patter of each verse, as it reminded him of his song "I Wanna Talk About Me."
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

10 Country Singers That Appeared on 'SNL'

For nearly 50 years, NBC's Saturday Night Live has been creating laughter all across the world, even thru the coronavirus pandemic! From their famous stage in New York City, the casts of SNL have been writing and performing sketches to be broadcast every Saturday night from the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Other than famous comedians and actors, who else has made appearances on the famous stage?
MusicPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Lady A Cancel Festival Appearance After Charles Kelley Suffers Appendicitis

Lady A have canceled their planned appearance at the Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday (July 10) after singer Charles Kelley suffered appendicitis. Kelley's bandmates, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, turned to social media on Saturday morning to deliver the disappointing news to fans, writing, “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say that we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight."
MusicPosted by
KLAW 101

Natalie Hemby Cautions Against Meeting Your ‘Heroes’ in Bluesy New Song [Listen]

Natalie Hemby knows a little something about the pitfalls of meeting your idols. A Nashville native who grew up dreaming of a life in the music industry, she quickly learned that the behind-the-scenes goings-on of the entertainment biz aren't quite as glitzy as they appear to onlookers. That's the message behind her new solo song, "Heroes," which arrived on Friday (June 25).

Comments / 1

Community Policy