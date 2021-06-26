Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reactions to Mitch Barnhart’s comments on incoming NIL rules

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitch Barnhart spoke for about 30 minutes on name, image, and likeness issues with the media on Friday, but his answers weren’t exactly what some fans were hoping for. With Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issuing an executive order on Thursday that will allow NIL benefits for student-athletes in the state, college sports is about to look a whole lot different on July 1. Kentucky is one of just seven states with rules in place once the ball gets rolling next week, actively taking the necessary first step to embrace these new changes. These rules signal a transition in how collegiate athletics will operate, which Barnhart didn’t appear all too eager to talk about.

kentuckysportsradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Mitch Barnhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Nil#Press Conference#Bluegrass Sports Network#Bsnetwork420#Bbn#Stonefacenathan#College Athletes#Chsmusings#Wdrb News#Wdrbnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
Louisville, KYCard Chronicle

2020-21 LCPT Quarterfinals: Selection Committees vs. Mitch Barnhart

This one probably should have been the championship. —The NCAA men’s basketball tournament selection committee made Louisville the first team left out of March Madness despite the Cardinals being included in 94 percent of the mock brackets on the internet. —The NCAA baseball tournament selection committee also left Louisville on...
College SportsNBC Sports

Kittle wants NCAA to reinstate Bush's Heisman after NIL ruling

Former USC star Reggie Bush lost his 2005 Heisman Trophy over a violation of NCAA rules. But now that those archaic guidelines around student-athletes profiting off their name, image and likeness (NIL) have been lifted, 49ers tight end George Kittle is among the many advocating for Bush's college records and accolades to be reinstated.
Louisville, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Tyra welcomes NIL rulings, notes UofL got head start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Vince Tyra calls it "interesting times." That is certainly true, but it doesn't begin to describe the extent and impact of the cultural upheaval that has arrived for the college sports system in general and college athletics in particular in the wake of two transitional developments this week.
College Sports247Sports

Marshall's Will Ulmer takes unique advantage of new NIL rules

With the opening of the "Name, Image and Likeness" era of college athletics on Thursday, many student-athletes began to announce their new marketing or brand partnerships on social media. Some signed with firms specializing in building brands, while others announced partnerships with local businesses to push products. Marshall offensive linemen...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

New NIL rules are music to Will Ulmer's ears

HUNTINGTON — Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer has always been known for his passion on the football field. Now, with the new NCAA rules in regard to athletes’ name, image and likeness (NIL), Ulmer is hoping to showcase his other passion in life: country music. Just hours after the new...
Arkansas Statehogville.net

How is Arkansas dealing with new NIL rules for their athletes?

Thursday marked a new era in college sports, it marked the very first day that college athletes can officially profit off of their name image an likeness. And Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek believes the collegiate realm may never be the same. “I think we are on the cusp on...
NFLnwaonline.com

Knox is first Razorback to capitalize on NIL rules

FAYETTEVILLE — The first announced paid endorsement by a University of Arkansas athlete involved a Hog and his dog. PetSmart announced a partnership on Thursday with Trey Knox that pairs the Razorbacks’ junior wide receiver with his pet husky, Blue. “I have always been proud to be a student-athlete and...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

NCAA To Vote Wednesday On NIL Rule Changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA will vote Wednesday on new rules that may allow student-athletes more freedom to benefit financially. The Division I Council is recommending the body end its rules that prohibit athletes from profiting off their talents. The Division I Board of Directors will consider that recommendation at its Indianapolis headquarters on Wednesday.
College Sportshitthatline.com

NIL + transfer portal + no NCAA rules will equal chaos

It wasn’t particularly surprising to see Trey Knox make the first public splash with the new name, image and likeness deal and it’s the first step into murky waters nobody knows anything about. Oh, there are people that think they know, but they really don’t know. They are guessing. We...
College SportsNBC Washington

G-League Ignite Player Proud to Have Helped Change NCAA's NIL Rules

G-League Ignite player proud to have helped NCAA rule change originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Many predicted college basketball would never be the same when last year a group of highly-touted recruits decided to play for G-League Ignite instead of the top NCAA teams that recruited them. Sure enough, one year later a major rule change took place, known as the NIL (names, images or likeness) rule, allowing college athletes to profit off their own brand without encountering NCAA violations.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Comments On LSU’s Surprising Transfer

LSU received unfortunate news this past Monday regarding Dare Rosenthal. The senior left tackle will enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere this fall. The Tigers were hopeful that all five starting offensive linemen from last season would be back in the fold for the 2021 season. Obviously that won’t be the case since Rosenthal is on his way out.
Michigan State247Sports

Chris Webber wants Michigan's Final Four banners from 'Fab Five' era restored after NCAA's NIL ruling

With the NCAA introducing new guidelines, effective Thursday, that allow athletes to profit of their Name, Image and Likeness, a number of former NCAA stars have been quick to reflect on how things may have looked during their collegiate careers had the same policies been in place. And in some cases, former athletes are calling for public recognition that was wiped out by activities that were then in violation of NCAA guidelines to be restored.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

5 Wolverines that will benefit most from NIL Ruling

Looking at the Michigan football players, as well as other top athletes at U-M, best positioned to take advantage of NIL. July 1, 2021, will go down as a historic day in college sports history as for the first time ever collegiate athletes now have the ability to be compensated for use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL). In my opinion, it is long overdue as athletes are the backbone of college sports and the ones performing the labor in their respective sports to keep fans entertained.
College Sports247Sports

Davion Mintz ‘super appreciative’ of new NIL rules

Ever since July 1, the top storyline surrounding collegiate athletics has been the new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules. The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved an interim NIL policy on June 30, which allowed college athletes to profit off their credibility for the first time ever. Since...
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Today on KSR: Sources Say on the radio and Game 2 of the NBA Finals

A happy Thursday morning to the Big Blue Nation. The offseason has been anything but slow so far and today doesn’t figure to be any different. Let’s dive right into what you need to know as we wind down the workweek. Sources Say taking over KSR. A day after his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy