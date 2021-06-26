Reactions to Mitch Barnhart’s comments on incoming NIL rules

Mitch Barnhart spoke for about 30 minutes on name, image, and likeness issues with the media on Friday, but his answers weren’t exactly what some fans were hoping for. With Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issuing an executive order on Thursday that will allow NIL benefits for student-athletes in the state, college sports is about to look a whole lot different on July 1. Kentucky is one of just seven states with rules in place once the ball gets rolling next week, actively taking the necessary first step to embrace these new changes. These rules signal a transition in how collegiate athletics will operate, which Barnhart didn’t appear all too eager to talk about.