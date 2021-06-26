Cancel
Coronavirus: Solano Community College Answers The Challenge

By Joel Rosenbaum
Vacaville Reporter
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Shovelton of Suisun City receives her first dose of the Pfizer-​BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Bao Dang, the pharmacy manager at Walmart in Fairfield Friday during a vaccination clinic at Solano Community College. According to Celia Esposito-Noy, Superintendent/President, Solano Community College District, the Biden Administration issued the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge in May to get as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated. The college partnered with area Walmarts in hosting a clinic with the hopes of getting at least 100 people 12 and older vaccinated. A follow-up clinic is scheduled in three weeks.

