New technology can help improve various materials implanted into the human body

In the push to develop better cancer treatments and to work towards a potential cure for this insidious disease, the study of cancer cells grown in culture dishes is crucial – but new research highlights some key genetic differences between these cells and the cancer cells that grow in the human body. While that doesn't mean lab research using lab-grown cells can't be useful and informative, it's important for scientists to know what these differences are as they look at ways to stop tumors from spreading and causing damage. Researchers developed a machine learning model called CancerCellNet (CCN) to compare cancer cells...