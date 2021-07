Twitter isn’t the biggest social network out there: Both Facebook and Instagram are significantly bigger, and Snapchat also has surpassed Twitter’s daily user base. But two of Twitter’s top execs focused on the entertainment industry, Sarah Rosen and Lara Cohen, say they’re looking to deliver on quality of engagement for their partners, not just quantity of followers. On this week’s episode of Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast, Rosen and Cohen broke down how the company teams up with talent and media companies to maximize reach and is regularly developing new tools to connect with fans.