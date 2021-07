Houston Dynamo FC are not necessarily in trouble, but are desperate for more than one point as they’ve earned a draw in their last four matches with their last win coming all the way back on May 22nd against the Vancouver Whitecaps. They don’t have it easy with a three game road trip starting first with the Seattle Sounders who have yet to lose a game this season. That being said, the Sounders have drawn two in a row and have almost as many wins at Lumen Field as they do draws so points are on the table – especially with international call-ups in play.