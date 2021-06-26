Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Kyle Richards Says Kim Richards Won’t Be On The Current Season Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

By Karen A.
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBKGG_0afcKjwD00

If you’ve been watching Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season , you know who the breakout star is. I’m talking about Kathy Hilton . While the rumors about her being a full time housewife proved to be untrue, she has certainly made her mark on the show.

Not only is she quirky and funny, but she adds an interesting dynamic filming with sister Kyle Richards . Whether you’re Team Kyle or not, you have to admit that Kathy makes Kyle slightly more likable. Despite having some bad blood between them in the past, they seemed to have patched that up nicely. So they are getting along for now. But what about the other famous Richards sister?

I’m obviously talking about Kim Richards . Since leaving the show, she’s made some cameos here and there and fans have long been speculating if she will come back or not. Well, turns out she won’t, at least not for this season.

Kyle recently told Digital Spy that Kim didn’t film any scenes for this season. She teased, “She did not [but] you never know [about next year].” Kyle also added about a future sister reunion,”I think that’s highly likely. I mean, the fans have really said that [they want all three sisters together] over, and over, and over. My sister [Kim] was really uncomfortable.”

RELATED: Kim Richards’ Tell-All Book Appears To Have Release Date After Being Cut By Publisher

Turns out that coronavirus was the culprit here. According to Kyle , “We were filming during COVID and getting tested, and all that. She was very nervous. She, like, didn’t even leave her house. She was one of those people that just didn’t leave their home, they were so scared.” She continued, “There was that, and then of course, we got [COVID] and she was like, ‘See, nevermind’. I think next year, or God willing, we’ll see what happens going forward, but I think that’s very likely.”

So good news for all you Kimmie fans! You really can’t blame Kim for not wanting to film during a pandemic. But I can imagine it might also be a weird dynamic being with both your sisters that you have had issues with. What would the dynamics be? Would Kyle continue to treat Kim like shit, like she always does? Would Big Kath step in and defend Kim? Who knows but here’s hoping we get our answer next season.

RELATED: Kathy Hilton Says Kim Richards Was First Sister She Called Before Joining Real Housewives; Weighs In On Possibility Being On The Show With Kim And Kyle

WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE KIM BACK ON RHOBH? HOW DO YOU THINK THE THREE SISTERS WOULD GET ALONG?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Kyle Richards Says Kim Richards Won’t Be On The Current Season Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
939
Followers
157
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Kim Richards
Person
Kathy Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Digital Spy#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Former 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Denise Richards Headed To Trial With Ex-Landlord Who She Accuses Of Leaking Her Private Information

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards is set to face off with her former landlord who she accuses of leaking her private information. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has pushed the trial date from June 28 to December 6. The trial is expected to last 4-5 days.
CelebritiesDecider

Andy Cohen Bashes ‘Housewife and the Hustler’ Doc for Including Danielle Staub, Dana Wilkey: “Questionable at Best”

Andy Cohen is giving his own take on the buzzy new documentary The Housewife and the Hustler. The Real Housewives executive producer weighed in on the newly released ABC News movie, which details the complicated legal troubles of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. During an episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Cohen addressed Jayne’s future on RHOBH now that The Housewife and the Hustler has been released, People reports.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Kyle Richards Agrees That Garcelle Beauvais Isn’t Authentic; Chimes In On Dorit Kemsley And Lisa Rinna’s Recent Remarks

It’s become the highly sought after trait on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As if living the most idyllic, unrealistic lifestyle in the world, and then documenting it for “reality TV” could be authentic. But here we have the RHOBH ladies battling it out for the title of the authenticity queen of the valley. Also, being consistent with words and sentiments on social media AND on the show is vital to reigning sincerity queen. A lesson painfully learned recently by Dorit Kemsley, someone who adopted an accent to coincide with more posh trait acquisition. Dorit was recently called out for posting supportive words to Garcelle Beauvais’s social media while calling her inauthentic to the press.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Lawyer Fears 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Could Hide Assets Unless His Investigation Into Her Finances Moves Quickly

The investigation into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s finances is moving quickly with a lawyer telling the court he fears she could hide assets. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a lawyer involved in the bankruptcy for Jayne’s estranged husband Thomas Girardi is asking to depose her landlord.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Sutton Stracke is doing the most to earn her diamond this season. She’s been in an ongoing feud with fellow newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff that just keeps getting worse. She’s the only one questioning Erika Jayne for her alleged involvement in Tom Girardi’s legal accusations following their sham divorce. And she’s […] The post Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Fans Had The Best Reactions To Kyle Richards' Appearance In Halloween Kills Trailer

The 2018 reboot of Halloween did fairly well, as reboots go, at the box office and critically speaking. After 40 years since the original film, the story harkened back to its “roots” with Jamie Lee Curtis’ return as Laurie, with the character having even more agency in the fight against the seemingly unbeatable Michael Myers. But, of course, it ended with a cliffhanger. Three years, and apparently a lot of chaos, later, and the trailer for its sequel, Halloween Kills, is finally out. And boy, are Real Housewives fans having the best reactions to Kyle Richards’ appearing as Lindsey once again. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, check it out below:
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

If 2021 has brought us anything, it’s plenty of drama in the Real Housewives universe. Jen Shah’s arrest. Erika Jayne’s divorce and legal issues. Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s firing. Kathy Hilton. The return of Heather Dubrow. And, arguably the most exciting development, is a Real Housewives All-Stars vacation spinoff with ladies from several cities […] The post Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Family Relationshipsbravotv.com

This Is What Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Is Up to Today

Many of the adult kids in Kyle Richards' life seem to be having kids. Several of her nieces and nephews (aka the kids of sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton) are parents. However, when The Daily Dish recently spoke to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, she tried to play it cool when asked if she's hoping to soon become a grandma herself. As you might recall, Kyle expressed her hope that daughter Farrah Aldjufrie would become a mom during Season 9 of RHOBH when they were discussing Farrah's future plans with boyfriend Alex Manos: "I want Farrah to get married while I'm young and I can be a young grandmother."
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Kathy Hilton gives update on Lisa Vanderpump friendship

June 24 (UPI) -- Kathy Hilton is giving an update on her friendship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. The 62-year-old socialite and fashion designer discussed her relationship with Vanderpump during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following Vanderpump's falling out with Hilton's sister Kyle Richards.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Explains Why It’s Important To Address Racial Justice On Reality Housewives

If you’ve been paying attention to Bravo, you will already know that there has been a reckoning of sorts. Years and years of watching these shows have jaded me into thinking that they are no longer actually real. But with the changing social climate in our country, reality TV is finally showing a very real […] The post Kyle Richards Explains Why It’s Important To Address Racial Justice On Reality Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Told Kathy Hilton “Ask Kyle Richards” When Kathy Wanted Advice Before Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

After Kathy Hilton made her big debut this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I’m upset it took Bravo eleven seasons to get her on our TV screens. She’s pure TV gold. Her sisterly banter with Kyle Richards is more playful (and less anxiety-inducing) than Kyle’s on-screen relationship with Kim Richards. But to […] The post Bethenny Frankel Told Kathy Hilton “Ask Kyle Richards” When Kathy Wanted Advice Before Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SeriesJezebel

In Which the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Contemplates the Meaning of the Word 'Violate'

“Violate. Look it up,” Crystal told her castmates on Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While she wasn’t speaking to me directly, I obediently followed her instructions. Turns out she was absolutely right, the dictionary’s definition of “violate”—to “fail to respect someone’s peace, privacy, or rights”—describes exactly what happened in the Lake Tahoe episode, in which Sutton tried to return Crystal’s coat and walked in on her ass naked. But as with any good reality show drama, there’s more to it than that.
Worldrealitytea.com

Jax Taylor Rumored To Be Joining Big Brother Cast In Australia

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 is fast approaching, and there’s no doubt it will be a season unlike any other. Half of the OG cast “left” (aka got fired) from the show after last season for various displays of bad behavior. That includes new dad Jax Taylor, which is still a shocking concept to wrap my head around. Jax has been a VPR OG since the early days and his bad-boy antics ranged from entertaining to downright toxic. He’s stolen sunglasses. He’s blown up on his friends. He cheated on his fiance. The list goes on. And while Jax might not be missed by many on the next season, his absence will truly be somewhat alarming.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Rinna Making Denise Richards “Own It” While “Giving Space” To Erika Jayne Amid Divorce And Legal Accusations

The time finally came during this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Erika Jayne to do some talking about her divorce. And in true Erika fashion, she was vague and shady about the whole thing. Erika told a story of feeling alone and sad in her house so she decided to pack […] The post Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Rinna Making Denise Richards “Own It” While “Giving Space” To Erika Jayne Amid Divorce And Legal Accusations appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 2

Community Policy