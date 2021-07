Sick of winning so much in Guilty Gear Strive Arcade Mode? Want to be hopelessly crushed by an insane final boss that’s absurdly overpowered — even more than regular fighting game final bosses? Now you can make a challenging game almost impossible by summoning up Extreme Nagoriyuki. He’s been enhanced with increased defense, and upgraded damage output. He’s also a dirty cheater that will always out-poke you, has perfect anti-air reactions, and an invincible transformation. Even with enhanced AI, Extreme Nagoriyuki is still AI, so there are ways to cheese him out. If you can’t beat ’em, then cheese ’em.