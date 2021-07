A series of Town Hall meetings will kick off next week by 4th District Congressman Jim Himes. He will meet with constituents Monday at Edith Wheeler Memorial Library in Monroe at 5:30pm. Ridgefield Library will host a Town Hall meeting with Himes next Tuesday at 6pm. He says answering questions directly from constituents is one of the most important aspects of this job, and he's missed the chance to provide an in-person update on his work in Congress during the pandemic. He wants to hear from residents about the issues that matter most to the community.