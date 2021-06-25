Cancel
NFL approves throwback helmets, so the Chiefs could break out a classic look

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 25—Initially, Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt hoped of starting an NFL franchise in Dallas. But the NFL wouldn't allow him into the league so he instead created the AFL and started the Dallas Texans who began play in 1960. Not so coincidentally, the NFL then expanded to Dallas and the...

