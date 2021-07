On July 2, 2021 at approximately 10:15 P.M. Bullhead City Fire crews were dispatched to an area across from 660 Hwy. 95 for a reported brush fire that was burning close to the hwy. The first arriving unit E721 reported a large brush fire burning with approximately 20 foot flames lengths. Battalion Chief McCabe arrived shortly after assuming command, directing all other incoming units. Firefighters used a large array of resources to battle the blaze, which included two engines, one engine (water) tender, two brush trucks, one BC and one BHCPD officer for traffic control.