Severe Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Amarillo. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR WHEELER...GRAY...COLLINGSWORTH AND NORTHEASTERN DONLEY COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Codman to 4 miles northwest of Mclean to 8 miles south of Alanreed, moving east at 35 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage and power outages are likely. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Shamrock, Briscoe, Wheeler, Mclean, Lefors, Lutie, New Mobeetie, Lake Mcclellan, Twitty, Allison, Lela, Samnorwood, Kellerville, Dozier, Alanreed and Mobeetie. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH