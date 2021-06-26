Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE AND SOUTHWESTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas.