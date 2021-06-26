Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BOONE COUNTY At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Cedar Rapids, or 39 miles east of Ord, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Albion, St. Edward, Primrose and Loretto. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...65MPH