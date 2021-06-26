Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Kearney by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Kearney A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN KEARNEY COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hildreth, or 18 miles east of Holdrege, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Minden, Hildreth and Upland. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH