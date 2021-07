The finals are played in Copa America 2021 and Euro 2020. The quarterfinals of the Copa America 2021 and EuroCopa 2020, played today in the last four matches. At 11:00 p.m. Football day begins, match between The Czech Republic and Denmark played in the Baku Olympic Games in Azerbaijan. The Czech people were motivated after the surprise and elimination of the Netherlands from the euro, and now they are looking for a semi-final. But Denmark, on the other hand, wants to repeat his 1992 record and win the tournament.