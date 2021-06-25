Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Classic Lucille Ball Movie Was Added To Netflix

By Dylan Balde
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lucille Ball juggles love and twice the challenge of child-rearing in Yours, Mine and Ours, a charming domestic comedy about two extraordinarily large families coming together. Released in 1968 and directed by the legendary Melville Shavelson, it retells the true story of Frank and Helen Beardsley, a Carmel couple with 20 children. Frank had 8 from his previous marriages, while Helen had 10. They adopted each other’s kids, and eventually shared two. Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda play the lead roles. The film was recently added to Netflix.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rene Russo
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Dennis Quaid
Person
Henry Fonda
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Raja Gosnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay#Hard Times#Navy#Fresnel#Nas Alameda#Mine And Ours#Norths#Full House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’ Star Lucille Ball Used a Very Strange Technique to Develop Her Vocal Cords

Many fans of classic TV know Lucille Ball for her many television shows. First and foremost among those is I Love Lucy. That show was a hit while it was on the air. It remains a favorite of nostalgic viewers today. At the same time, it changed the landscape of television altogether. They introduced the three-camera format. The I Love Lucy team was also responsible for inventing reruns and syndication. It was a groundbreaking show to say the very least.
MoviesNewsweek

The 25 Most-Watched Movies on Netflix in 2021

The coronavirus lockdowns of 2020 saw Netflix become many people's first port of call for entertainment in their own. With Netflix able to release movies to streaming, their originals had a leg-up that many delayed Hollywood pictures lacked. And given the number of Netflix Originals in the top 25 most-watched...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Adding Hilarious Chris Evans Movie in July

Netflix is bringing the funny — and Chris Evans — to its streaming platform in July. While Netflix has two funny appearances from the Captain America actor — his small role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and a guest spot on Billy on the Street — the company is adding one of his most memorable fleshed-out comedy roles on July 1. Not Another Teen Movie, the 2001 parody film that served as Evans' first movie, will be added in just a few days.
Moviesthegrundyregister.com

Mid-America at the Movies: Neeson Netflix nirvana?

Liam Neeson, the massive Northern Irish force of nature who can’t seem to shake his accent no matter how many times he plays an American, is still among the most bankable stars in Hollywood even as he closes in on 70 years of age. PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES...
MoviesMovieMaker

12 Nostalgia-Inducing Movies To Stream on Netflix

Nostalgia is “a sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past, typically for a period or place with happy personal associations,” according to Oxford Languages. Next to smells that trigger sensory memories and songs that will always remind us of a specific time in our lives, movies are one of the best ways to bask in a feeling of nostalgia for a bygone era. Bonus points if you were actually alive during that era — but even if you weren’t, the definition of the word doesn’t say anywhere that you can’t feel nostalgia for a time before you were born. If anything has been made evident by Gen Z’s fascination with the early 2000s on TikTok — and the ’90s, and the ’80s, and the ’70s, and so on — it is entirely possible for a person to yearn for a time that they never actually experienced.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

7 movies to really get you excited on Netflix

A good movie is one that touches the intimate fibers of the viewer and manages to produce an effect. Whatever gender it is, indifference is not an advisable friend for a production of this type. In the case of exciting tapes, tears are the best reflection that the work is done. If you want to feel that way about a movie tonight, Netflix has several options for you: know the best 7 to really move you. Safety pin!
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Losing an Absolutely Iconic Movie on Thursday

One of the most iconic movies in Netflix's catalog is leaving on Wednesday, June 30. The 1983 remake of Scarface starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana is about to get a bit harder to stream. Those interested in reliving the drama should make time to watch it now. Scarface is...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Adding Intriguing '90s Thriller on July 1

Netflix users love a good thriller, with pulse-pounding adventures and mysteries often taking over the services' top 10 list. On July 1, the company is bringing back a quality thriller that could very well scratch that same itch and hit the top 10, itself. The movie in question is The Game, a 1997 movie directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Douglas and Sean Penn.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Beloved Will Ferrell Movie Is Dominating Netflix

NASCAR is a uniquely American phenomenon, which would go a long way to explaining why Adam McKay and Will Ferrell‘s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby would prove to be a huge success after earning $163 million at the box office, even though less than 10% of that total came from markets outside the United States.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Famous ‘Uh Oh’ Laugh Track Bit Used on Show Was Voiced by Lucille Ball’s Mother

While Lucille Ball starred in and produced I Love Lucy, her mother also had a small part to play. The ‘Uh Oh’ laugh track bit used on the show was actually voiced by Lucille Ball’s mother. The track often got played whenever Lucy was in a comically sticky situation. Lucille Ball’s mother, Dede Ball, was one of her biggest cheerleaders and came to every taping.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
TV & Videosthethreetomatoes.com

Now Streaming: Lucille Ball, Joan Collins and More

The Dean Martin celebrity roasts were legendary, and our Broadway Babe has unearthed the 1975 roast on NBC of Lucille Ball. There’s a beautiful 1999 tribute to Nancy Lamont, one of the greatest performers of her generation who tragically died at 43. You’ll love the 1972 TV production “Of Thee I Sing” with Carroll O’Connor, Cloris Leachman, Jack Gifford, Michele Lee, and Jim Backus. And then there’s a great Piers Morgan interview with 88-year-old Dame Joan Collins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy