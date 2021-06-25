A Classic Lucille Ball Movie Was Added To Netflix
Lucille Ball juggles love and twice the challenge of child-rearing in Yours, Mine and Ours, a charming domestic comedy about two extraordinarily large families coming together. Released in 1968 and directed by the legendary Melville Shavelson, it retells the true story of Frank and Helen Beardsley, a Carmel couple with 20 children. Frank had 8 from his previous marriages, while Helen had 10. They adopted each other’s kids, and eventually shared two. Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda play the lead roles. The film was recently added to Netflix.www.giantfreakinrobot.com