A Classic Lucille Ball Movie Was Added To Netflix

Nostalgia is “a sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past, typically for a period or place with happy personal associations,” according to Oxford Languages. Next to smells that trigger sensory memories and songs that will always remind us of a specific time in our lives, movies are one of the best ways to bask in a feeling of nostalgia for a bygone era. Bonus points if you were actually alive during that era — but even if you weren’t, the definition of the word doesn’t say anywhere that you can’t feel nostalgia for a time before you were born. If anything has been made evident by Gen Z’s fascination with the early 2000s on TikTok — and the ’90s, and the ’80s, and the ’70s, and so on — it is entirely possible for a person to yearn for a time that they never actually experienced.