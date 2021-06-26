Daytime Emmys 2021: Alex Trebek, Larry King Receive Posthumous Honors, as ‘Jeopardy,’ ‘Kelly Clarkson,’ ‘General Hospital’ Top Winners (Full List)
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences handed out the awards for this year’s broadcast portion of the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards this Friday evening on CBS. Among the big winners: “Kelly Clarkson Show” won for best entertainment talk show, while Kelly Clarkson won for entertainment talk host. “General Hospital” was named top daytime drama, as well as lead drama actor (Maurice Benard), supporting actor (Max Gail), directing team for a drama, technical team for a drama and casting for a drama.variety.com