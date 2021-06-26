Daytime Emmys 2021: Alex Trebek, Larry King Receive Posthumous Honors, as ‘Jeopardy,’ ‘Kelly Clarkson,’ ‘General Hospital’ Top Winners (Full List)

There are few guaranteed winners in award shows. That’s because the TV viewers aren’t always on the same page as the people who vote on the awards. There are times, however, when everyone agrees on something. That rare occasion took place Friday during the Daytime Emmy Awards when the late Alex Trebek won the award for Outstanding Game Show host. “Jeopardy!” also won for best game show. Since Trebek hosted all of the episodes that were under consideration, he was a double winner Friday.