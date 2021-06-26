Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Variety Power of Pride Honorees on Why LGBTQ Visibility Is Needed — and Why It Can Be Dangerous

By Antonio Ferme
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Variety‘s Power of Pride Conversations presented by iHeart Media, two profound discussions touched upon the importance of LGBTQ representation in the media. Senior film writer Matt Donnelly hosted the first panel discussion with actors profiled in Variety’s annual pride issue, including Griffin Matthews (“The Flight Attendant”), Ariana Debose (“The Prom”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Michael D. Cohen (“Henry Danger”) and Nico Santos (“Crazy Rich Asians”).

variety.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Michael D. Cohen
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Trans People#Reproduction#Television#Iheart Media#Lgbtq#Nbc#Superstore#Iheartmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
PTSD
Related
Societyprdaily.com

How and why PR pros should consider their responsibility to tell LGBTQ stories

Stories have power. They can reinforce stereotypes or break down barriers. They can celebrate the humanity in everyone—or they can legitimize cruelty and oppression. It’s this heavy responsibility that underpins the main message of Stephanie Battaligno, a trans activist and author of the book “Reflections from Both Sides of the Glass Ceiling.” Her story is a remarkable one. As the first employee with New York Life to openly transition, she became an important voice for the LGBTQ community and for transgender inclusion in the workplace.
SocietyHolland Sentinel

My Take: This is why Pride Month is needed

We are entering the last few days of Pride Month 2021, a month to celebrate the diversity of the queer community and a time to further the movement for LGBTQ rights. And it’s a movement that is facing an uphill battle. There are currently more than 100 pieces of anti-trans...
Labor IssuesPosted by
Forbes

Reclaiming Our Space: Why We Need To Move From Pride To Acceptance For Inclusion

As we venture into 21st century, lies ahead countless number of opportunities to improve the quality of our work experience. From the kind of work, we offer to our future workforce to the need in choice expansion/ personalisation to close of the gender gap to the offer of equal opportunity towards a sense of belonging, there is a heavy agenda waiting for us to meet the realities of today and to reverse the damages wreaked towards our collective being.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Bowen Yang Is Devoting Extra Attention to His Inner Circle This Pride

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products mentioned are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. This Pride Month, Bowen Yang is being extra in the best possible way. Typically a term reserved for those doing the absolute most, the Saturday Night Live star has a different perspective on his newfound M.O. inspired by Bonobos' summer campaign, aptly titled the "Summer of Extra." Bowen and his La Culturistas podcast co-host, Matt Rogers, teamed up with menswear...
Relationship AdviceThe Guardian

Why do powerful men have affairs?

The images of Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo splashed across newspaper front pages in June were shocking enough to cause a scandal, and the breach of his own social distancing rules ended Hancock’s tenure as health secretary. But while affairs are not unique to powerful men, many observers will struggle to understand why those with so much to lose from public exposure , from Boris Johnson to Bill Gates, are nonetheless willing to live a double life.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

‘The Worst Person in the World’ Review: Joachim Trier’s Wry, Piercing Study of Millennial Unrest

At a weekend getaway otherwise populated entirely by fortysomethings, 29-year-old Julie (Renate Reinsve) is subjected to some amateur analysis from a well-meaning elder. “Being young today is different,” the other woman observes, noting the increased pressure millennials face in daily life. “They have no time to think, there’s always something on the screen.” It’s the kind of generalization, notionally sympathetic but condescending, that members of the so-called anxious generation are used to hearing — irksome because there’s a kernel of truth to it, perhaps, but mostly because it’s way off the mark for many. Time to think isn’t the problem, time to decide is.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Joshua Jackson and Alec Baldwin Are Game, but ‘Dr. Death’ Lacks Insights About the Criminal That Inspired It: TV Review

Christopher Duntsch, the onetime Dallas neurosurgeon whose butcher-like techniques killed two patients and permanently injured more, feels made to exist at the center of a work of fiction; perhaps, to our eye, he might seem to belong to the realm of make-believe more than to our real world. That creates a problem for “Dr. Death,” Peacock’s new limited series that tracks Duntsch’s story from college up to his trial on felony charges. Its subject’s crimes are so enormous, and so strange, that they render him unknowable, and leave a vacuum at this series’ center.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

From Simu Liu to Network TV, How Diversity Talk Can Shift From Cancellation to Cooperation

“Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu asks himself “every day” whether he should’ve spoken out last month on social media about his experience on the set of the hit CBC series, when he noted in a Facebook post the “overwhelmingly white” producers and lack of Korean voices in the writers’ room after creator Ins Choi departed. But Liu remembers watching what wound up being the anticlimactic series finale at the end of the fifth season, which had just been released on Netflix, and reflecting on the global impact of the show about an Asian Canadian family.
PoliticsPosted by
rolling out

Why We Need the Crown Act

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, black women are receiving more undergraduate degrees than any other group. Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau Survey of Business Owners found that black women are also the fastest-growing group of small business owners in the nation. Yet despite the clear potential and talent we hold, black women, men, and children still face discrimination based off of our appearance in the workplace and schools. This is why the federal passing of the CROWN Act is not only necessary but long overdue. It’s time to invite diversity into the workplace, end hair discrimination, broaden beauty norms, and allow the empowerment and creativity of all black women to be expressed and encouraged.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

15 Best ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Episodes, Ranked

“SpongeBob Squarepants” has taken viewers to a pineapple under the sea for more than 20 years, delivering over 250 nautical episodes and three feature-length films. The show became a staple of Nickelodeon’s cartoon slate of the early 2000s and has won five Daytime Emmy awards, with two for Tom Kenny as the voice of SpongeBob.
ReligionPosted by
Variety

‘Small Body’ Director Laura Samani on Catholicism, Female Empowerment and Gender Fluidity (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian director Laura Samani first came to Cannes in 2016 with a short made in film school titled “The Sleeping Saint” that premiered at the Cinéfondation and made a splash. She’s now back, this time in Critics’ Week, with her first feature “Small Body,” about a grief-stricken young woman who travels from her island village to a remote mountain sanctuary where she believes she can free her stillborn baby’s soul.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Flag Day’ Review: Sean Penn Directs a Powerful Father-Daughter Drama That Reveals Dylan Penn to Be a Major Actor

As a filmmaker, Sean Penn has always had a flinty integrity, but the movies he directs work so hard to channel the values of ’70s films — they’re moody and fatalistic, with furrowed brows, and move at a pace of drop-dead deliberation — that early on, in the days of “The Indian Runner” (1991) and “The Crossing Guard” (1995), you could just about feel the sweat of his downbeat virtue. I think that changed when Penn made “Into the Wild” (2007), a film as dark as any other film in his desolation row (it was about a young man withdrawing from the world — mind, body, and soul), but it was directed with an open-eyed adventure and skill that turned it enthralling. After that, Penn made his one and only dud (“The Last Face,” which played Cannes in 2016), but now he’s back with “Flag Day,” his sixth feature as a director in 30 years, and it’s one of his best.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Female Filmmakers Take Helm of Growing Polish Industry

When she was a student at the prestigious Lodz Film School in Poland, Jagoda Szelc was offered the chance to shoot a feature film. It was an unexpected opportunity for the aspiring filmmaker, who was then in her third year. But after it was produced on a shoestring budget, “Tower. A Bright Day” would go on to play the Berlin Film Festival and win a host of awards in Poland, unexpectedly catapulting Szelc into the limelight.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

From New Leadership to Vicarious Punching, The ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Cast Previews The Continuation Series

Hitter. Hacker. Grifter. Thief. Brains. For five seasons on TNT, “Leverage” followed four lone wolf criminals — led by former insurance investigator, Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton) — turned crew of Robin Hoods, fighting corporate and government injustices inflicted upon everyday people. Using their individual skills as a team to steal from the deceitful and remorseless rich and powerful, the Leverage crew’s motto was simple: “Sometimes bad guys make the best good guys.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘History of the Sitcom’ Producers on Carl Reiner’s Last Interview, Tackling ‘The Cosby Show’ and What Makes a Comedy

The producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.

Comments / 7

Community Policy