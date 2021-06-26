Cancel
Bay Area Table Tennis Olympians Ready for Tokyo

By Robert Handa
NBC Bay Area
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Tokyo Olympics just weeks away, local Olympians competing in table tennis are putting the final touches on their training. Nikhil Kumar, Xin Zhou, Kanak Jha and Lily Zhang train at the new 888 Table Tennis Center in Burlingame. Zhang, 26, of Redwood City is philosophical about the COVID-19...

