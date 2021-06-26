Bay Area Table Tennis Olympians Ready for Tokyo

TOKYO — HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: China won all four gold medals in Rio. It was China versus China in the women’s singles gold medal match, with Ding Ning beating teammate Li Xiaoxia, reversing the result from the London Games. A rule change ahead of Rio that many saw as aimed squarely at China meant that each country can now only send two players for singles, opening up the bronze medal for other nations. In Rio, the women’s singles’ honors fell to Kim Song I of North Korea who beat veteran Ai Fukuhara of Japan. … The men’s gold medal match was also an all-China affair. The world champion, Ma Long, beat the defending champion, Zhang Zike, for the title. Jun Mizutani of Japan took bronze over former No. 1 Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus.