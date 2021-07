Over the last week or so, Scottie Pippen has made some interesting comments as it pertains to the likes of Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and even Phil Jackson. On Monday, Pippen got to speak to Dan Patrick where he was asked whether or not he really felt like Jackson was a racist. Pippen claimed that he did, indeed, think that Jackson was a racist person, for the most part, these comments didn't sit right with Bulls fans.