PSSC Labs announces the launch of new completely AI-driven RAID Disk Space Calculator to help companies maximize their AI & High Performance Computing (HPC) Solutions

By PRWeb
Times Union
 15 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. PSSC Labs, a leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and big data computing solutions, today announced the launch of their AI-driven RAID Disk Space Calculator. RAID, which stands for Redundant Array of Independent Disks, is a method of combining several hard drives into one unit. By determining the best RAID configuration this allows computer hardware solutions to be configured that offer fault tolerance and higher throughput levels than a single hard drive or group of independent hard drives. This is especially necessary for highly technical solutions like those needed for weather modeling such as those needed for hurricane predictions and other potential weather threats and forecasting. Other solutions that can benefit from RAID calculators are artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing, high throughput genomics and more.

State
California State
