Fayette committee approves vote of no confidence

Belinda Biafore, chair of the West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee

The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee on Tuesday evening took a vote of no confidence in Belinda Biafore, the chair of the party’s state committee.

Upon a motion by committee member Matthew Wender and by a vote of 7 to 2, with one abstention, the local committee passed the vote of no confidence, and then moved on to the process of notifying the chair.

The committee’s secretary, Susan Williams, had written a letter to Biafore that was read to the committee. Wender made a motion the committee send the letter, which voiced a vote of no confidence in her leadership and asked her to resign from her position, to Biafore and the state DEC. Committee member Kay Jeffries seconded the motion.

Following discussion over minor changes to the letter, Wender amended his motion to include the suggested changes, and the committee voted 8-2 to accept Williams’ letter with the modifications.

The Wood County DEC, followed by committees in Monongalia and Greenbrier counties, already had taken similar votes.

The most recent uproar within the state’s Democratic Party came following a meeting of the state committee on June 3.

At the meeting, Biafore removed six members of the party’s new Affirmative Action (AA) committee prior to calling for a vote on the state party’s new Affirmative Action Plan, which had been submitted by party leaders. The newly formed AA committee, whose responsibilities call for the creation of the Affirmative Action Plan, had met for the first time on June 2.

At a June 17 meeting of the Fayette DEC, Jean Evansmore, acting as proxy for Wender, made a motion to adopt the letter sent by Monongalia County for Fayette County.

During discussion on the matter, new committee member Robyn Welch pointed out that in adopting the Monongalia County press release as read by Evansmore, the Fayette committee would be putting the cart before the horse.

“In adopting this, we would be saying that we took a vote that we have not taken and which is not on the agenda. In order to be factually correct, we would have to take a vote of ‘no confidence.’ It’s asking us to say that we’ve taken a vote that we haven’t taken. I think if you were to flowchart this, you’d find it is backward,” he said.

Mary Ann Claytor, an unsuccessful Democratic candidate for state auditor in the last election, participated in last Thursday’s meeting of the Fayette County committee.

As The Register-Herald reported last week, she is co-chair of the AA committee and was among those removed from the state meeting.

“That meeting that we had on June 3 was just one example of the running of the Democratic Party. All of the caucuses had sent Belinda a request to reject (the plan Biafore had presented). The thing I just want to say is that all of this is not new,” Claytor said, pointing out the sharp decline in the number of Democrats elected around the state under Biafore’s leadership.

“This is not only about the AA plan ... (It’s) just the culmination of the leadership (the party has had),” she said.

“This has been a systemic problem since 2016.”

Following additional discussion, Bill Sohonage, the committee chair, set the special meeting for June 22 for the sole purpose of discussing and voting on the state party’s leadership.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Williams put it bluntly: “We have no confidence in her leadership,” she said. “It’s just that simple.”

Following is the text of the Fayette committee's letter:

Dear Chairwoman Biafore,

As members of the Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee, we are aware of a campaign to seek your removal.

Independent of any other efforts around the state, we are asking you to step down as chairwoman. We know how much important work we have to do. Squabbling will not help.

For years, we have wanted you to offer ideas that will help our party and our state. I can say without hesitation that every member of our committee wants to work to make life better for everyone in West Virginia. We believe we can accomplish that goal with legislation that offers health care, education, ballot access, and a clean environment to everyone. We want all of our time and energy to go toward these positive goals.

In two previous election periods, you and Curt Zickafoose advised Democratic candidates not to use the word “Democrat” in any promotions. We are proud Democrats and know that Democrats will support legislation that is vital to West Virginians. Suggesting that candidates hide the name “Democrat” is not what we want from a leader of the state Democratic Party.

Each time we use the word “Democrat,” I hope it will be attached to people and ideas we can be proud of.

I need not remind you that during your term as chairwoman we have suffered one painful defeat after another.

During our regular meeting June 17, we were asked to vote for resolutions from Monongalia County that sought your removal. We debated this thoughtfully and agreed to hold a special meeting June 21.

During the June 21 meeting, we agreed to send you a vote of no confidence in your leadership. We also agreed that I would write this letter explaining our thinking and our vote. From those who attended our Tuesday meeting, seven members cast votes of no-confidence. Two people voted that they retain confidence in your leadership, and one member abstained from voting.

We took a second vote to send this letter. That vote was eight to send the letter and two no votes. The majority voting to send this letter wanted you to receive a copy as well as the state executive committee.

We are not casting votes against you as a person. We are casting votes to move to a more productive future for West Virginians.

Sincere good wishes,

Susan Williams

Secretary for the Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee

