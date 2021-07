While Amazon Prime Day is now long gone, there’s no need to fret — there are still plenty more deals to take advantage of! Along with being a one-stop spot for everything you need, Amazon also houses some perks, including Amazon Music Unlimited. Now, they’re offering an Amazon Music Disney Plus deal that any and every busy parent should know about. Beginning June 28, any new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will receive a full six months of a free Disney Plus subscription. You can even get a free trial here, so you’ve got nothing to lose!