Award-Winning Journalist to Address Savannah State Summer Camp: The Tiger’s Roar Summer Journalism Institute is for middle and high school students
Award-winning writer, journalist and television personality Jesse Holland will address students of Savannah State University’s Tiger’s Roar Summer Journalism Institute. Holland will speak at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, during a virtual closing ceremony. The public is invited to attend by visiting https://app.socio.events/MTExNTI%3D/overview. Holland is the host of the...www.tigersroar.com