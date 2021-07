It’s not working. Our nation’s approach to immunizing Americans against COVID-19 did not reach the goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4th. Only about 53% are fully immunized. Providing free easily available vaccinations against a disease that killed over 600,000 Americans and almost 3,000 West Virginians was not adequate to motivate enough people to take the shot to reach herd immunity. Meanwhile, many countries around the globe look at America with envy and exasperation for our unused vaccine surpluses and their nations’ deficits.