Fayette County, WV

Bridge Day planning marches forward

By Steve Keenan The Fayette Tribune
The Fayette Tribune
 16 days ago
Planning moves forward for the 42nd annual Bridge Day, which is set for Oct. 16 in Fayette County.

Bridge Day 2020 was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and officials have yet to make an official decision on staging the 2021 celebration.

However, a large volume of behind-the-scenes work continues with the aim of bringing the popular event back following its one-year absence.

"We are moving forward with event plans with the understanding that things can change along the way and permits could be changed," said Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB, as well as chair of the Bridge Day Commission. "Restrictions will follow the state guidelines and any set by the permit guidelines.

"Registrations are coming in for vendor booths and Into the Gorge tickets. These will sell out. Vendors receive the 'early bird' discount until June 30. Rates go up on July 1. BASE jumper registration begins on July 1."

Sullivan said the 2021 event is expected to include many of the familiar features from years past, with an acknowledgement of Covid-19.

"Nothing has changed other than Covid-19 precautions," she said. "We will offer masks (not required) at the entrance, hand sanitizer and handwashing stations throughout the event area."

Annual favorites such as vendors, BASE jumpers, rappellers, Into the Gorge shuttle bus rides, and shuttle buses from car parking lots are planned again this year.

At the June 16 meeting of the Bridge Day Commission, which is a state-created body that includes representatives of local agencies and oversees supervision of the state's largest one-day festival, Sullivan reported that 81 vendors had registered and that 188 Into the Gorge tickets had been booked.

As of mid-week last week, Active Southern West Virginia said 119 registrations had been received in the previous two weeks for the Bridge Day 5K Run. A total of 500 spaces is available for the run-only race. Race information and registration is available at https://activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run/.

WVU Tech is a confirmed sponsor and will be helping with the bicycle valet, Active SWV officials noted.

Also at the meeting, Sullivan briefed commission members on the status of the National Park Service permit necessary to hold Bridge Day, which is currently in the risk assessment stage.

Volunteers are at the heart of staging the massive festival, and they are still needed, Sullivan said. To access a questionnaire on volunteering, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc16NOLi-YuibX928jIIc904pC4dkALYJautrH9YN2n9ITZuw/viewform.

For more on Bridge Day, call 800-927-0263 or 304-465-5617, visit www.officialbridgeday.com, or email bridgeday@officialbridgeday.com.

Other online sources include https://newrivergorgecvb.com/ and https://fayettecounty.com/.

Oak Hill, WV
